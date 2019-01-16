Wings Radiothon Hits 23rd Year

Wings Regional Cancer Support is hosting its largest fundraiser of the year at the 23rd annual Wings Radiothon.

The fundraiser takes place Jan. 17 and 18 at Sportsman and Ski Haus in Kalispell, and over the radio waves at B-98, The Bear, The River, KJJR, Outlaw Country, Hank, SAM, or KOOL 105.

Wings is a nonprofit organization that uses the money it raises to support people in Northwest Montana going through cancer treatment.

“We provide financial assistance for people in Flathead, Lake, and Lincoln counties to offset the costs of food, transportation and lodging,” Terry Dunn of Wings said. “It’s our major fundraiser for the year.”

Over the last 22 years, Wings Regional Cancer Support has been able to raise and distribute more than $2.5 million to 3,192 people affected by cancer in Northwest Montana.

In 2018, the group assisted 138 people for a total of $188,205.

“We look at this Radiothon to be our main drive to sustain us through the year,” Dunn said.

To donate to the Radiothon, either stop by Sportsman or call 406-257-9464 and make a donation that way. Wings will be present at Sportsman from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information on Wings, visit www.wingsnwmontana.org.

