High-Scoring Whitefish Grad Transfers to Rocky Mountain College

Haley Nicholson, who scored 99 goals during a sensational prep career, will play soccer at Rocky Mountain College this fall.

Nicholson attended Mount Royal University in Calgary after graduating from Whitefish High School in 2017, scoring five goals in 19 games over two seasons. At Rocky, she joins a team that won 12 times last year and reached the semifinals of the Cascade Conference tournament.

The 5-foot-6 Nicholson was one of the state’s most prolific scorers as a Bulldog, leading Class A with 31 goals as a junior and adding 29 goals the following year. She also kicked for the Whitefish football team, booting a 22-yard field goal and a pair of extra points in the title game when the Bulldogs won the 2015 state championship.

