Montana Officials ID Alabama Man Killed in Snowmobile Crash

WEST YELLOWSTONE — Montana authorities have identified the person who died when a sport utility vehicle crashed into the snowmobile he was riding as a 60-year-old man from Alabama.

Gallatin County coroner officials said Wednesday that Michael Najjar of Five Points was declared dead at the scene of the crash in West Yellowstone.

West Yellowstone police officials have said the collision happened Monday when the snowmobile carrying two riders failed to stop at a stop sign in town.

The other rider was flown to the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, Idaho, and was in critical condition.

It was not immediately clear who was driving. Police Chief Scott Newell says both riders were on vacation and had rented the snowmobile.

