Law Enforcement Investigating Coram Shooting

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early morning shooting in Coram.

According to a press release, deputies responded to a report of gun fire at a Coram home on Jan. 18 at about 5:30 a.m. When they arrived they spoke to a woman who said that she was sleeping on the couch when she awoke to see two individuals standing in the doorway. The two individuals allegedly fired a gun in the direction of the woman and then fled the scene. The woman was not injured in the shooting.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Flathead Crimestoppers at (406) 752-8477.

Comments

comments