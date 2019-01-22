S&K Technologies Acquires International Towers

S&K Technologies, Inc. (SKT) announced last week that it recently acquired Tucson-based International Towers, Incorporated (ITI) to expand its services and capability portfolio.

Headquartered in Tucson, Arizona, ITI also has offices in Asheville, North Carolina, New Orleans, Louisiana, and Jupiter, Florida. A licensed general contractor with over 30 years of experience supporting government, commercial cellular, and broadcast customers, ITI currently supports several U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) programs that include the Integrated Fixed Tower Program (IFT) and Remote Video Surveillance System Program (RVSS).

“Acquiring ITI expands SKT’s service and capability offering into the cellular and broadband communications, tower and broadcast infrastructure, and security markets,” SKT CEO Chad Cottet said in a prepared statement. “Much like SKT, ITI has grown from humble beginnings with the hard work and dedication of their employees, into the well-respected employer and national service provider that they are today.”

S&K Technologies Inc. is a family of companies of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes on the Flathead Indian Reservation in Montana.

