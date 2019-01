When: Friday, Jan. 25, Saturday, Jan. 26, and Sunday, Jan. 27

Where: Polson Showboat Cinemas

More info: www.flicpolson.com

For the seventh year, FLIC is back in Polson with a diverse selection of independent films from around Montana, the country, and the world. The event kicks off on Friday, Jan. 25 with an informal gathering at the Cove Deli & Pizza from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Check the website for the daily schedule.

