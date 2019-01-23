Glacier Grad Andrew Harris Dead After Apparent Suicide

Andrew Harris, a 22-year-old Kalispell native and fourth-year student at the University of Montana, was found dead Tuesday in Missoula after an apparent suicide.

Harris played football for the Griz and would have suited up for his final season this fall. He is the son of Greg Harris, a UM grad and former NFL defensive lineman for the New York Jets and San Francisco 49ers. Josh Harris, Andrew’s older brother, also played at UM from 2008-12.

Andrew Harris graduated from Glacier in 2015 and was a senior captain on the Wolfpack team that won the 2014 Class AA state championship, earning all-state accolades that year. He saw his first significant action as a collegian last fall, playing in eight games along the defensive line.

UM President Seth Bodar released a statement to The Missoulian on Tuesday, saying, “We extend our deepest sympathies to Andrew’s family and friends at this difficult time. The entire UM family mourns his loss and our hearts go out to all who knew him.”

The University of Montana issued a statement late Wednesday morning, which included the following from Director of Athletics Kent Haslam: “All of us in Grizzly Athletics were saddened to hear of Andrew’s passing. On behalf of our department and the more than 300 student-athletes here at UM, we send our deepest condolences and heartfelt thoughts to the Harris family, and all those who knew and loved Andrew.”

A moment of silence will be observed in Harris’ memory before Thursday’s men’s basketball game at the Adams Center. Counseling services are also available for UM students, faculty and staff on campus.

A celebration of Andrew Harris’ life will be held on Saturday, Jan. 26 at 1 p.m. at Canvas Church in Kalispell. The family suggests memorials be made to a charity of the donor’s choice in Harris’ name.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24-hours a day, seven days a week by calling (800) 273-8255.

