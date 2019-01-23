Investigation into Coram Shooting Continues

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating a mysterious shooting at a home in Coram last week.

According to law enforcement, deputies responded to a report of gunfire at a Coram home on Jan. 18 at about 5:30 a.m. When they arrived they spoke to a woman who said that she was sleeping on the couch when she awoke to see two individuals standing in the doorway. The two individuals allegedly fired a gun in the direction of the woman and then fled the scene. The woman was not injured in the shooting.

Sheriff Brian Heino said evidence at the scene matches what the victim told law enforcement, but nearly a week later detectives are still searching for answers.

“We’re actively pursuing every lead we get,” Heino said.

Heino said the sheriff’s office is continuing to conduct extra patrols in the area.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Flathead Crimestoppers at (406) 752-8477.

Comments

comments