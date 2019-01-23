Lincoln County Health Center Secures $2.5 Million Grant

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has awarded the Northwest Community Health Center in Libby a grant for $2,576,806.

Northwest Community Health Center Executive Director Maria Clemons said the grant would help the community health center maintain its current level of service in Lincoln County. Northwest Community Health Center is based in Libby but also has a clinic in Troy.

“This funding is critical to maintaining access to comprehensive, high quality, affordable healthcare in our frontier communities,” Clemons said.

According to a press release announcing the award, one in 10 people in the state rely on community health centers for primary, dental and mental care. Community health centers are particularly important to the uninsured. The grant was awarded in part thanks to help from U.S. Sen. Jon Tester.

“Community health centers are critical lifelines for folks in rural Montana,” Tester said. “This grant will help make sure folks in Lincoln County can get quality health care closer to where they live without breaking the bank.”

