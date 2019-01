When: Saturday, Jan. 26, and Sunday, Jan. 27, at 7:30 p.m.

Where: O’Shaughnessy Center in Whitefish

More info: www.whitefishtheatreco.org

In this play battle lines are being drawn at the Bristol Place Senior Living Facility. The prize? A sunny room on an upper floor that is prime real estate. Check out this show that Deadline calls a “deeply satisfying and vastly entertaining story.” Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for students.

