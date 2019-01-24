1 Dead When Train Hits Truck in Montana

BOZEMAN — One person is dead after a train struck a truck at a railroad crossing in southwest Montana.

Trooper Jeff Sargent of the Montana Highway Patrol says the accident occurred Thursday morning between Belgrade and Manhattan, northwest of Bozeman.

The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports that the name of the victim was not immediately released.

Sargent said the truck was traveling south over a railroad crossing when the passing train hit it.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The wreck remains under investigation.

The collision caused Montana Rail Link to stop train traffic in both directions as law enforcement investigated and cleanup crews worked to clear the tracks.

Montana Rail Link spokesman Ross Lane stopped trains blocked streets in north Bozeman before train traffic resumed about 10:30 a.m.

