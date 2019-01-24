Bigfork Woman Hit, Killed by Jeep While Trying to Move Disabled Car

GREAT FALLS — A 46-year-old woman was hit and killed by a Jeep as she was trying to push her disabled vehicle off a road in northern Montana.

The Great Falls Tribune reports the Bigfork woman, whose name has not been released, was driving on Montana Highway 44 near Conrad on Tuesday evening when her car lost power. She and her passengers were trying to push the car off the road onto a pullout across the oncoming lane when the Jeep came upon the scene.

The driver swerved to miss the car but hit the woman instead.

Investigators with the Montana Highway Patrol do not think speed, alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash.

Comments

comments