Blowing Up the Car

1:19 a.m. Some yelling and screaming was going on at a Kalispell home.

1:46 a.m. A local man said that he blew up his car.

7:42 a.m. Two Bear Air was needed in Mineral County.

7:56 a.m. Mail was stolen in Kalispell.

8:27 a.m. Someone was driving erratically around town.

8:43 a.m. A Kalispell hound dog was chasing deer.

9:59 a.m. Teens were “spinning brodies.”

10:27 a.m. A Whitefish man called 911 to ask what he should do with the cellphone he found the previous night.

11:28 a.m. A dog and its two puppies were running around Whitefish.

12:43 p.m. A Kalispell man had questions about the security system he was installing.

12:47 p.m. A car was speeding.

1:11 p.m. Some mailboxes were destroyed in Somers.

1:28 p.m. A man snow blowing his driveway pocket dialed 911.

1:37 p.m. There was a towel on top of a vehicle in Kalispell.

1:58 p.m. A Kalispell woman said her drunken granddaughter snuck her great granddaughter out a window.

2:56 p.m. A Columbia Falls man said the three guys he hired to replace his windows started asking a lot of personal questions and so he asked them to leave.

3:35 p.m. A Kalispell man was screaming at some teens who were walking in the middle of the road. The man was concerned the kids would get hit.

4:32 p.m. Some parents in Hungry Horse were worried when their kid did not get off the school bus. Turns out the young man had gotten off at the stop.

5:52 p.m. A local parent was curious if it was a crime for his children not to follow his orders.

6:50 p.m. A Kalispell man was smoking meth.

7:25 p.m. Some threatening Facebook messages were sent.

7:47 p.m. Someone thought they saw a house fire in Whitefish. Turns out it was just a really big bonfire.

8:34 p.m. There was a dying deer in the middle of the road.

11:13 p.m. A Kalispell woman accused her neighbors of having some mysterious technology that could disrupt her telephone calls.

