Man Arrested After Standoff in Kalispell

A man was arrested after a standoff with police in Kalispell on Thursday night.

According to Sheriff Brian Heino, law enforcement received a report of a man with a gun on the 400 block of Valley Drive at approximately 6:30 p.m. When police arrived, they found the man and heard a gunshot. The man then went into a building and refused to come out. A SWAT team was mobilized and sent to the scene.

After approximately 90 minutes of negotiations, the man exited the building and tried to run but law enforcement quickly apprehended him. The man is currently in custody.

Heino said the incident is still under investigation.

Comments

comments