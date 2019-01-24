Montana’s Attorney General Announces Campaign for Governor

HELENA — Montana Attorney General Tim Fox has announced he is running for governor in 2020.

Fox on Thursday became the second major candidate to announce his bid for the Republican nomination. Secretary of State Corey Stapleton made his plans public on Jan. 2.

Fox was elected attorney general in 2012 and re-elected in 2016.

In that role he has enhanced protections for survivors of violent crime, fought human trafficking, increased penalties for sexual predators and domestic abusers and joined lawsuits to protect the constitutional right to bear arms.

Term limits prevent Gov. Steve Bullock from seeking re-election. Bullock moved into the governor’s chair in 2013 after four years as attorney general.

Montana last elected a Republican governor in 2000.

Comments

comments