Gianforte Backs Trump’s Wall Demand After Visiting Border

BILLINGS — Montana U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte says he’s firmly backing President Donald Trump’s $5.7 billion border wall after visiting the Mexican border.

The Billings Gazette reports the Republican visited the Sasabe and Nogales communities in Arizona over the weekend with nine other Republican lawmakers.

He visited with ranchers who say people often cross their property after entering the country illegally, occasionally breaking into their homes.

Gianforte called the scene a “humanitarian and a national security crisis.”

Trump announced Friday that he’ll sign legislation to reopen shuttered government departments for three weeks — until Feb. 15.

Trump’s action would end what has become a record 35-day partial shutdown.

Gianforte said in a statement in support of the deal that it will give Democrats and Republicans a chance to negotiate in good faith.

Comments

comments