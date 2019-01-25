Maggie Voisin Wins Bronze at X Games

Whitefish’s Maggie Voisin has added more hardware to her growing collection, earning a bronze medal at the 2019 X Games in slopestyle skiing on Friday morning in Aspen, Colorado.

Voisin posted a score of 87.66 points on her second run to slot in third behind Kelly Sildaru (99.0) and Sarah Hoefflin (90.0). Voisin won gold in the same event at last year’s X Games, becoming the first American woman ever to win the competition.

The 20-year-old is coming off a memorable 2018 that saw her compete for the U.S. National Team in the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, where she finished fourth in slopestyle skiing. Voisin is a two-time qualifier for the Olympic team, although she was injured during a training run in 2014 and could not compete.

Voisin will have one more chance to medal at this year’s X Games, in the women’s big air skiing final. The big air competition will be broadcast on ESPN during its Friday night X Games coverage from 8:35-10:30 p.m. local time.

