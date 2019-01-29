Explore: Wilderness Speaker Series

This winter, local wilderness organizations are partnering to host the Wilderness Speaker Series. The series brings timely and interesting wilderness topics to the public and is presented by the Bob Marshall Wilderness Foundation, the Montana Wilderness Association.

The series will be presented at the FVCC’s Art and Technology Building, in room 139. Lectures will be held monthly, February through April, from 7 to 8:15 p.m. There is no charge to attend. Here are the dates of upcoming speakers:

Feb. 6: John Fraley, author and adjunct instructor at FVCC on wildlife conservation, will focus on Forest Service Ranger Henry Thol’s patrols in the upper South Fork in the early days.

March 6: Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks fisheries managers will describe efforts to preserve fisheries integrity in the Bob Marshall Wilderness.

April 3: Susan Purvis, explorer, educator and author, will describe how a backpack trip in the Bob Marshall Wilderness changed her life and launched her career.

Comments

comments