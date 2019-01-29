Glacier First, Flathead Second at State Speech and Debate Tournament

Glacier High School edged rival Flathead to win the Class AA State Speech and Debate competition at Flathead High School, Jan. 25-26.

The Wolfpack finished with 172 1/2 points, just ahead of Flathead’s 167. Three-time defending champion Bozeman (109 1/2) was third.

A number of Glacier students took home first place in individual events as well, including Mercedes Rebich and Simon Roston (policy debate), Malea Bauer (Lincoln-Douglas debate), Akhil Patel and Brady Kazmier (public forum debate), Drew Lorenc and Zach Hill (duo interpretation) and Becca Cross (memorized public address).

Winners for Flathead included Melissa Roybal (legislative debate), Reed Miller (extemporaneous speaking), John Shelton (impromptu), Julia Wynne (original oratory) and Carson Robison (program oral interpretation).

