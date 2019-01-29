Horse Euthanized After Skijoring Accident

A horse was euthanized after it was injured during the Whitefish World Invitational Skijoring event on Sunday.

On Monday, skijoring organizers declined to comment about the incident in response to a phone call from the Beacon. However, skijoring committee member Mike Righetti told the Daily Inter Lake that the horse was injured after it hit a turn too hard and fell. The event was immediately canceled following the incident.

Skijoring has a long been a staple of Whitefish’s Winter Carnival. This year, it was held at Big Mountain Ranch east of Whitefish.

