Stolen Shovel

7:22 a.m. A tractor-trailer cut off a bus in Lakeside.

7:34 a.m. There was a car crash in Columbia Falls. No one was injured.

7:36 a.m. A Kalispell man reported that his daughter wasn’t talking to him.

7:47 a.m. A car slid off the road in Columbia Falls.

8:08 a.m. A Columbia Falls resident was going to “park until they could figure out how to drive.”

8:14 a.m. A car slid off the road in Kalispell.

8:28 a.m. A Kalispell man called 911 to complain that his neighbor was turning his driveway into his own “personal dump.”

9:18 a.m. A man trying to sell his home in Marion got a notification from his home security service provider that someone was trying to break into his home. Turns out it was just his realtor.

9:36 a.m. Another car was in the ditch.

10:07 a.m. A Whitefish man said his neighbor’s dog keeps bothering his dog.

10:15 a.m. A disagreement over the proper way to plow a driveway almost turned into a fistfight in Kalispell.

10:32 a.m. Packages were stolen in Kalispell.

10:47 a.m. A brand new snow shovel was stolen in Hungry Horse.

11:26 a.m. An elderly couple’s Suburban slid off an icy road near Kalispell. The vehicle was partially in the ditch, causing quite the traffic jam, but despite their predicament the couple didn’t seem to be in a hurry to get back on the road.

11:29 a.m. A Bigfork man flipped his car on its side.

11:59 p.m. A minivan was swerving all over the highway south of Bigfork.

12:21 p.m. A Somers man announced that his house had been broken into three weeks ago. It’s unknown why he took so long to report the break-in.

12:22 p.m. Someone needed help shoveling in Hungry Horse.

12:58 p.m. A wheel fell off a moving vehicle in Evergreen.

1:16 p.m. A Kalispell man’s uncle threatened to beat him up.

1:43 p.m. A man putting chains on his vehicle in Bigfork accidentally called 911 with his Apple Watch.

1:47 p.m. A Kalispell landlord said the man he’s renting a spare room to drove through his front yard — twice.

2:22 p.m. A disorderly man refused to leave a Kalispell gas station.

2:32 p.m. A Kalispell man reported that a woman he didn’t know was screaming at him.

2:36 p.m. A visitor from Arizona was driving drunk through Kalispell.

4:34 p.m. Someone in Whitefish was apparently practicing for the upcoming skijoring competition down Hodgson Road. Except instead of being pulled by a horse, they were being pulled by a Subaru Outback. A nearby resident thought that was pretty unsafe.

4:39 p.m. A theft was reported on Shady Lane.

5:31 p.m. A Kalispell resident came home to find all of their windows broken.

5:47 p.m. A Whitefish woman called 911 because there was a dog on her lawn and she was curious if she could shoot it.

5:56 p.m. A Kalispell resident was having trouble getting out of their driveway.

6:20 p.m. A Kalispell storekeeper reported that someone was being creepy.

7:42 p.m. A deer was struck by a motor vehicle. The animal was not expected to survive.

8:16 p.m. Someone pocket-dialed 911. When dispatch called back to see if everything was OK, the pocket-dialer was incredibly apologetic.

8:40 p.m. A car was stuck in the snow.

Comments

comments