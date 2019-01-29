Whitefish Swimmers Shine at Missoula Invite

Preston Ring won a pair of events and Ada Qunell added a victory of her own for the Whitefish swim team at the regular season-ending Missoula Invitational on Jan. 26.

Ring, a junior, touched first in the 50- and 100-yard freestyle races, besting a field of swimmers from 12 schools, including a number of Class AA programs. Ring won each race by less than a half second, completing the 50 in 22.03 seconds and the 100 in 47.98, just ahead of a different Missoula Hellgate swimmer in each race.

Qunell, just a freshman, posted a time of 2:01.37 in the 200 free on the girls side, more than two seconds ahead of her nearest competitor, and helped the Bulldogs to seventh-place finish as a team, second among Class A schools. She added a second-place finish in the 100 butterfly and her teammate, Annie Sullivan, was third in the 500 free.

The all-class state swim meet is Feb. 8-9 in Bozeman.

