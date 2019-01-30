Coal Train Derails Next to Southern Montana Creek

BOZEMAN — A train derailment in southern Montana sent about 40 cars off track and spilled coal onto the banks of a nearby creek.

Representatives with Montana Rail Link say the train derailed east on Bozeman on Tuesday afternoon, and the company is working to clean up the spill. No crew members were injured.

Coal spilled onto the snow near the banks of Trail Creek, which was at least partially iced over. Travis Horton, a regional fisheries manager for Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, tells The Bozeman Daily Chronicl e the agency will visit the site and document any fish kills.

The train was not carrying hazardous material, according to Montana Rail Link.

No other information was released.

