When: Saturday, Feb. 2

Where: Downtown Whitefish and City Beach

More info: www.whitefishwintercarnival.com

Start the day of with the Penguin Plunge at City Beach at 11 a.m., when participants jump into the icy waters of Whitefish Lake to benefit Montana Special Olympics. Then Whitefish Winter Carnival weekend reaches its peak with the grand parade at 3 p.m. in downtown, featuring entries of all shapes and sizes.

