Kalispell Man Faces Decade in Prison for Ponzi Scheme

GREAT FALLS — A 62-year-old northwestern Montana man who a federal judge once said was “dangerous to the money and property of others” faces more than a decade in federal prison for running a Ponzi scheme and illegally possessing firearms.

The sentence for John “Kevin” Moore of Kalispell included $2.2 million in restitution and a $1.9 million forfeiture.

Federal prosecutors alleged Moore established a business to buy oil and gas leases and another to obtain and sell fine art. Prosecutors said he collected $2.7 million from investors, but spent $1.4 million on himself.

Moore has said he did purchase oil and gas leases in Lewis and Clark County.

Moore has previous felony fraud convictions and was sentenced to prison for probation violations in 2005 by U.S. District Judge Charles Lovell, who declared him “dangerous to the money and property of others.”

Comments

comments