Missing Kalispell Man’s Body Found

Search crews have found the body of a 29-year-old Kalispell man who had been missing for six days.

Brad Becker was reported missing on Jan. 24 at about 7 a.m. Later on, a hunter found Becker’s truck on a side road near the Hubbart Reservoir by Marion, and Flathead County sheriff’s deputies, search and rescue members, and Two Bear Air searched the area.

They found his body a few miles from his truck just before 4 p.m. on Jan. 30, according to the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office, along with a 4-month-old puppy.

Initial reports suggest Becker died from exposure and cold temperatures, Sheriff Brian Heino said. The puppy was found alive and treated by veterinarians, and has been taken to the Flathead County Animal Shelter.

