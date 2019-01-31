New Festival Near Whitefish Announces All-Star Lineup

A new music festival scheduled for July announced its all-star lineup on Thursday, promising two days of musical performances outside of Whitefish.

Under The Big Sky festival will take place July 13 and 14 at the Big Mountain Ranch, a mile east of Whitefish. Performances will include Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Band of Horses, Dwight Yoakam, Cody Jinks, Jenny Lewis, Elle King, Ryan Bingham, Lucius, Whitey Morgan, Shooter Jennings, Jamestown Revival, Nikki Lane and many more, including popular local acts.

“Under The Big Sky celebrates the tradition of gathering friends and family together under open skies to listen to music,” a press release about the music festival said. “The festival will explore the breadth and legacy of Americana, taking in both traditional and contemporary takes on our country’s rich musical traditions, across two stages in naturally formed amphitheaters on the ranch.”

The ranch is 350 acres of clear views, and will also feature a rough stock rodeo during the festival, produced by Brash Rodeo.

Under The Big Sky is an all-ages event, and children 6 and under get in free. Food and beverages will be available, along with VIP seating and experiences. There will also be a bike valet on site.

Tickets go on sale Feb. 19. General admission tickets are $99 plus fees, and VIP tickets start at $250.

For more information, visit www.underthebigskyfest.com.

