When: Feb. 1, 2, 8 and 9 at 7:30 p.m. and Feb, 10 at 2 p.m.

Where: Bigfork Center for the Performing Arts

More info: www.bigforksummerplayhouse.com

Second- through sixth-graders lead this production of The Great Ghost Chase – a comedy of mistaken identities, spooks and ghostbusting. After a storm forces a plane landing at an institution and it is determined the place is haunted, the Ghostchasers are called. Tickets are $12 for adults, $10 for seniors, $9 for students and $8 for children.

