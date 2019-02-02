Liquor License Proposal Would Shut Out Entrepreneurs

State Sen. Ed Buttrey is spearheading a bill that would change the state liquor license lottery system with one that would award licenses to the highest bidder. This is just another bill designed to make the rich even richer. You might remember the genius Buttrey for this statement during the last election: “If you don’t have a job, you shouldn’t be able to vote.” This bill would effectively shut out any entrepreneur who is not backed by big money. Buttrey, who owns liquor licenses in the Flathead and other places in the state, would see the value of his licenses increase dramatically with the passage of this bill. This pork barrel legislation demonstrates that Buttrey and his ilk are the modern day Robber Barons. But I doubt that we will ever see him donate any of his ill-gotten gains for a public library or a museum.

Jerry Clemens

Bigfork

