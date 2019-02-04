Frigid Weather Hitting Montana After Storm Brings Snow

HELENA — Frigid weather is hitting Montana after a winter storm brought snow and strong winds to parts of the state.

A blizzard warning was issued Sunday in Missoula as gusts up to 50 mph (80 kilometers per hour) blew the snow around. The Missoulian reports that 2,000 customers lost power for about two hours during the storm, including the city’s library. Multiple vehicles slid off Interstate 90 east and west of Missoula throughout the day.

The National Weather Service says wind chills will become the main concern through mid-week. It says conditions will be the worst in north central Montana where wind chill values could approach 55 degrees (48 degrees Celsius) below zero at times.

