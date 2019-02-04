No Damage Reported From Small Earthquakes in Western Montana

LINCOLN — Four small earthquakes hit an area in western Montana where a stronger earthquake struck in 2017.

The U.S. Geological Survey says a 3.9 magnitude quake hit near Lincoln at around 10 a.m. Sunday followed by three smaller quakes over about a half hour.

Some people in and around Helena and Great Falls reported feeling weak to light shaking from the 3.9 quake though others nearby told the agency they didn’t feel it. None of those responding to its online survey reported any damage.

In July 2017, a magnitude-5.8 earthquake near Lincoln woke up residents and dogs and sent food falling off grocery shelves in Lincoln and Helena. It was the strongest earthquake to hit Montana in more than half a century.

