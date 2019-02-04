Wind Chill, Avalanche Warnings Issued Across Montana

HELENA — Weather officials are warning of dangerous wind chills dropping below minus 30 degrees across much of Montana and avalanche threats in the southwestern part of the state.

National Weather Service officials issued wind chill warnings and advisories for Monday with sub-zero temperatures forecast and wind gusts blowing across wide swaths of Montana.

Wind chills between minus 40 degrees to minus 60 degrees were forecast in areas of north central and northwestern Montana.

The Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center issued avalanche warnings for the Lionhead area near West Yellowstone, the Centennial Range and the southern Madison and southern Gallatin mountain ranges.

Officials say heavy snow and wind are loading a weak snowpack, making natural and human-triggered avalanches likely.

Light snow will continue to fall over much of the area on Monday, making for difficult driving conditions.

