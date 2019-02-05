Coram Woman Denies Punching Officer

A 24-year-old Coram woman has pleaded not guilty to a charge of felony assault on a police officer.

Krystal Dawn Shears appeared in Flathead County District Court on Jan. 31, more than a month after she was accused of punching a police officer in the nose. If convicted she could spend up to 10 years in prison.

According to court documents, on Dec. 26, two Flathead County Sheriff’s deputies went to Shears’ home to serve a warrant. Shears answered the door in a towel. The deputies told the woman to get dressed because she was under arrest. The woman turned around and instead of getting dressed went to the bathroom to take a bath. The officers entered the home and followed the woman into the bathroom.

A female deputy told Shears to get dressed on multiple occasions but the woman refused. The deputy then tried to physically lift Shears out of the tub. Shears screamed and resisted. Shears then allegedly punched the female officer in the nose. Shears was eventually apprehended and taken to jail.

