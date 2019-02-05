Glacier Girls Hammer Sentinel, Stumble at Hellgate

Aubrie Rademacher scored 16 points to lead the Wolfpack to a resounding win Jan. 31 against Missoula Sentinel, but the Wolfpack struggled two days later at Missoula Hellgate to finish the weekend with a split.

Glacier (7-5, 3-3 Western AA) now sits fourth in the conference, one game behind Hellgate, through one half of the league season. The Wolfpack begins the second half of the Western AA campaign at crosstown rival Flathead on Feb. 5.

Last week, Glacier surged in the second half to put away Sentinel, outscoring the Spartans 39-21 after the break in a 57-38 win. Rademacher was one of four Glacier players in double-figures, along with Raley Shirey (12), Ellie Keller (11) and Kali Gulick (10).

It was a different story at Hellgate on Feb. 2, where the Knights buried Glacier in the first half, opening a 35-12 halftime lead en route to a 60-39 win. Gulick scored 12 to lead the Wolfpack in a losing effort.

