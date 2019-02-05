Martel Construction Awarded ‘Excellence in Craftmanship”

Martel Construction was recently awarded the 2018 “Excellence in Craftmanship” by the Montana Contractors Association for the construction of the Whitefish Center for Sustainability and Entrepreneurship (CSE).

The building was designed by Montana Creative Architecture + Design and constructed as the first net-zero energy facility in Montana. Surrounded by schools and homes, the CSE is a learning center that helps all members of the Whitefish community engage with sustainable agriculture, building practices, energy systems and green career pathways.

Martel Construction, a general contractor that specializes in commercial and high-end residential projects, was again chosen through the Whitefish School District’s qualification-based selection process to construct and manage the new Muldown Elementary School.

The Montana Contractor’s Association is the state’s construction industry leader and each year recognizes projects throughout the state that have exceeded standards of the building industry.

