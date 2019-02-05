Polson Wins Western A Divisional

Columbia Falls High School wrestler Taylor Gladeau takes on Whitefish's Brian Sweeney during a meet at Whitefish High School on Jan. 25, 2019. Justin Franz | Flathead Beacon

Polson eked out a one-point victory to win the team championship and five Northwest Montana grapplers claimed individual titles at the Western A divisional seeding tournament in Butte on Feb. 2.

The Pirates earned 221 total points, just ahead of defending champion Frenchtown (220). Columbia Falls (169 1/2) was a distant third.

Polson had two divisional champs in Bridger Wenzel (152) and Hunter Fritsch (170), and qualified 15 total wrestlers for the state tournament, Feb. 8-9 in Billings. The Mat Cats will send 11 wrestlers to the state meet, including divisional champ Colten McPhee (182), and Whitefish advanced 10 grapplers, led by 138-pound divisional titlist Dakota Flannery. Libby-Troy’s Trey Thompson, at 145, was Northwest Montana’s other tournament champ. The Greenchain qualified eight total wrestlers.

Other top-three finishers at the divisional tournament included Whitefish’s Nathan Sproul (3rd at 103) and Camren Ross (3rd at 152); Columbia Falls’ Allec Knapton (3rd at 170), Jakob Freeman (2nd at 205) and Taylor Gladeau (2nd at 285); Polson’s Rene Pierre (2nd at 113), Kedrick Baker (3rd at 120) and Logan Adler (3rd at 182); and Libby-Troy’s Buddy Doolin (2nd at 120), Zack Morrison (2nd at 132), Jeff Offenbecher (2nd at 138) and Hunter Hoover (2nd at 152).

