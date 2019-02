When: Friday, Feb. 8, at 7:30 p.m.

Where: O’Shaughnessy Center in Whitefish

More info: www.whitefishtheatreco.org

Letters Aloud has created a truly innovative show titled FAME that brings to life personal letters of the famous and infamous, complete with live music and photos, for a joyful and often hilarious look at the very human condition of celebrity and the lessons it teaches. Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for students.

