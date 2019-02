When: Sunday, Feb. 10, at 2 p.m.

Where: The Museum at Central School in Kalispell

More info: www.yourmuseum.org

“Deliverance Mary Fields” tells the story of Mary Fields, a determined former slave who braved the harsh Montana Rockies on a journey to rescue a dying friend. Author Miantae Metcalf McConnell shares her research methods and more stories about this remarkable woman. Tickets are $6 for members and $9 for the general public.

