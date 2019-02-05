Whitefish Skier to Compete at Corbet’s Couloir

Nineteen-year-old Whitefish native Parkin Costain is one of 25 skiers and snowboarders who will vie for victory at the second-annual Kings and Queens of Corbet’s at Jackson Hole’s breathtakingly steep Corbet’s couloir in Wyoming later this month.

The event will take place one day between Feb. 10-16, depending on snow conditions, and is judged by the competitors themselves. The narrow couloir is described by Jackson Hole Mountain Resort as “a crucible where skiers go to prove their mettle (or more often, to retreat in fear).” Video of Corbet’s Couloir is available at www.jacksonhole.com/corbets-couloir.html.

Costain is a freestyle skier who first rose to prominence when he won the 2015 Teton Gravity Research Grom contest for young skiers. Costain was featured in TGR’s most recent film, “Far Out,” released in late 2018.

Comments

comments