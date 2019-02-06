Signing Day: Two From Flathead Valley Join UM, MSU Football

A pair of Flathead Valley football players will stay in-state to play at the NCAA Division I level, with Whitefish kicker Carver Gilman heading to the University of Montana and Bigfork’s Logan Gilliard inking at Montana State University.

The pair’s commitments were announced by their respective schools on National Signing Day, Feb. 6, and become the second and third local athletes to join the state’s top programs, joining Whitefish’s Dillon Botner, who is also headed to UM.

Gilliard earned Class B all-state honors as both an offensive lineman and linebacker for the Vikings as a senior, helping Bigfork to a 9-2 record and a berth in the state semifinals. He ended the year with 68 1/2 tackles in 11 games, including 13 1/2 tackles for loss. The 6-foot-4 Gilliard is also a star for Bigfork basketball team, earning all-state plaudits as a junior in 2018 and helping the Vikings win the state championship.

The strong-legged Gilman was named to the Class A all-state team as a senior, making 27-of-29 extra points and knocking through four field goals, including a pair of 46-yarders. Gilman, who is 6-foot-4, also hammered six touchbacks and caught 22 passes, five for touchdowns. He and Botner will join former Bulldog Jed Nagler, who is entering his junior season a defensive lineman for the Griz.

