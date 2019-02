When: Saturday, Feb. 9, at 4 p.m.

Where: Stonefly Lounge in Coram

More info: cabinfeverdays.com

Part of Cabin Fever Days, check out the annual arm wrestling tournament with AAA sanctioned referee Matt Phillips. It is $25 to enter and nine divisions, including men’s and women’s. This is a great spectator sport with views throughout the bar and on all of the screens. Enjoy music by Badger Hound Duo during the weigh-ins at 1 p.m.

