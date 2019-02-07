‘Arctic Event’ Takes Aim at Northwest Montana

Meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Missoula are predicting an “arctic event” that will bring cold temperatures, wind and snow to Northwest Montana this weekend.

Light snow is expected late tonight in advance of the cold front that will arrive on Friday. A winter weather advisory has been issued for the Kalispell area starting at 11 p.m. before turning into a winter storm watch on Friday. The storm will make traveling conditions complicated throughout the area, especially on U.S. Highway 2 over Marias Pass.

Temperatures will start to plunge late Friday. Temperatures will be in the single digits on Saturday, but will feel even colder with the expected wind. The weather service was predicting wind chills of 30 below for Saturday.

On Thursday afternoon, Whitefish Mountain Resort announced it was canceling night skiing on Friday and Saturday and kids’ programs throughout the weekend due to the storm.

Additional snow is forecast for next week.

