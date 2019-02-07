3:40 a.m. A man was passed out in his car near Dairy Queen.

7:47 a.m. A Kalispell resident reported that someone tried to break into their car overnight.

7:54 a.m. A local business owner said that someone has broken into his business twice in the last two days.

8:35 p.m. A chocolate Lab was found in the Kalispell area.

8:47 a.m. A Kalispell resident called 911 to report that they were faxing some information about a “dangerous situation.”

10:22 a.m. Cash and a gift card to a local coffee shop were reported missing from an area glove box.

10:53 a.m. A Kalispell area man got his truck stuck in a snow bank.

Comments

comments