Loud Music and Fireworks

2:15 p.m. A dog was left in a motor vehicle.

2:51 p.m. A Kalispell woman called to see if she could have her own car towed.

4:45 p.m. Two dogs were left outside a Kalispell home during a snowstorm.

6:33 p.m. Kids playing with a phone at a local Chinese food buffet called 911 by accident.

7:38 p.m. Someone ran a red light in Kalispell.

7:41 p.m. A Kalispell man called 911 to report that a woman he loaned his car to has apparently stolen it.

8:41 p.m. Someone was given a brownie with “something in it.”

10:57 p.m. Revelers were blasting loud music and lighting off fireworks in Kalispell.

