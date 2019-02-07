News & Features

Montana Searchers Find Lost Hikers in Subzero Temperatures

Father and son who had gone missing in snowy conditions and subzero temperatures in the mountains north of Yellowstone National Park

By ASSOCIATED PRESS //

BOZEMAN — Montana authorities say rescuers on skis and snowmobiles found a father and son who had gone missing in snowy conditions and subzero temperatures in the mountains north of Yellowstone National Park.

Gallatin County sheriff’s officials said in a statement that a woman in Utah reported Tuesday evening that her husband and 12-year-old son were overdue from a hiking trip. Officials did not release their names or hometown.

A sheriff’s deputy found their vehicle, prompting a response by 20 search and rescue unit members. They first found the boy, who was hypothermic and confused, and took him to a hospital.

Searchers found his father at about 1:15 a.m. Wednesday, and transported him out by toboggan and snowmobile.

Sheriff’s officials say both were flown to University of Utah’s burn center for frostbite.

