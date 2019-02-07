Montana Searchers Find Lost Hikers in Subzero Temperatures

BOZEMAN — Montana authorities say rescuers on skis and snowmobiles found a father and son who had gone missing in snowy conditions and subzero temperatures in the mountains north of Yellowstone National Park.

Gallatin County sheriff’s officials said in a statement that a woman in Utah reported Tuesday evening that her husband and 12-year-old son were overdue from a hiking trip. Officials did not release their names or hometown.

A sheriff’s deputy found their vehicle, prompting a response by 20 search and rescue unit members. They first found the boy, who was hypothermic and confused, and took him to a hospital.

Searchers found his father at about 1:15 a.m. Wednesday, and transported him out by toboggan and snowmobile.

Sheriff’s officials say both were flown to University of Utah’s burn center for frostbite.

