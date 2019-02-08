State Seeks Nominations for Montana Tourism Awards

If you think the Flathead Valley has some of the best outdoor scenery and hospitality Montana has to offer, the state Department of Commerce wants to hear about it by the end of the month for the 2019 Montana Tourism Awards.

The Montana Tourism Awards celebrate the outstanding work of the communities, businesses, organizations and people who strengthen Montana’s tourism industry and thereby contribute to maximizing its economic impact for Montana residents.

Online nominations will be accepted through Feb. 28 at the awards website.

Categories open to public nomination include Heritage and Cultural Tourism Award, Marketing Campaign of the Year, and Tourism Ambassador as well as two new categories: Outstanding Tourism Volunteer Award and Private and Public Collaboration Award. The Montana Film Office will also select a Film Community of the Year.

Awards winners from 2018 included Visit Billings for Marketing Campaign of the Year, Red Ants Pants Music Festival for Event of the Year, Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center for Heritage and Cultural Tourism Award, Dillon and Virginia City for Film Friendly Community, Ovando for Community of the Year, and Edward Des Rosier for Tourism Ambassador.

Judges from across the state will review the nominations and select up to four finalists per category. Winners will be announced during the April 14 banquet held as part of the Governor’s Conference on Tourism and Recreation in Butte.

