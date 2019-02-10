Explore: Sperry Chalet Industry Night and Open House

The National Park Service in partnership with the Glacier National Park Conservancy will host an industry and open house about Sperry Chalet on Feb. 13 at the Red Lion Hotel in Kalispell.

The National Park Service Denver Service Center, the construction branch of the NPS, will first host an industry night for construction contractors interested in bidding on the 2019 Phase 2 of the Sperry rebuilding project. Phase 1 of the project was awarded to Dick Anderson Construction and was completed in 2018. The industry night will be in the Fireside Room from 5-5:30 p.m.

Following the industry night, the Glacier National Park Conservancy will host a public open house in Ballroom A from 6–8 p.m. to update the public on Phase 1 of the project and talk about the future of this important public-private partnership.

The National Park Service expects to announce and award the construction contract for Phase 2 of the Sperry project later this spring. More information about Sperry Chalet can be found on the park’s www.nps.gov/glac.

Comments

comments