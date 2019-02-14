Bullock Plans 5th Trip to Iowa in Possible Presidential Bid

HELENA – Montana Gov. Steve Bullock is traveling to Iowa this week, his fifth trip to the Hawkeye State since he began exploring a possible 2020 presidential run last year.

At least 11 Democrats are running for president or have formed exploratory committees, but Bullock has repeatedly deflected questions about his plans.

He says he’s focused on his state’s legislative session, which lasts until the end of April.

Matt McKenna, the spokesman for Bullock’s Big Sky Values political-action committee, says Bullock will be in Iowa on Friday and Saturday.

He will be accompanied by Attorney General Tom Miller as he attends small meetings with Democratic Party officials in Des Moines, Carroll and Fort Dodge.

The two-term governor has portrayed himself as a bipartisan leader and an advocate of campaign-finance transparency during previous appearances in early voting states.

