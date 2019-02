When: Sunday, Feb. 17, at 3 p.m.

Where: Flathead High School in Kalispell

More info: www.glaciersymphony.org

The Glacier Symphony, under the direction of Maestro John Zoltek, will offer “Scheherazade,” the dynamic and colorful orchestral suite by Russian composer and master of orchestration Rimsky-Korsakov. Guest pianist Andrew Staupe will open the concert with his masterful interpretation of Chopin’s Piano Concerto No. 1.

