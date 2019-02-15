University of Providence Announces Closure of 11 Programs

GREAT FALLS — University of Providence officials say the Great Falls school plans to close 11 academic programs.

School President Tony Aretz said Friday in a statement that university officials have had to make difficult decisions on under-enrolled programs, but they are committed to offering a strong liberal arts education.

The Great Falls Tribune reports that some faculty positions will be eliminated with the closures, but it is not clear how many.

Aretz says the school will focus on programs with strong enrollment. He says a partnership with St. Joseph Health Care System also gives it the opportunity for new programs.

The programs closing include accounting, art, elementary education, secondary education, health and physical education and English. The others to be closed are history, sociology, theater and business arts and theology.

